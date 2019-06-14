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Disney Bullies Georgia for Not Killing Babies (Pastor Greg Locke)
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273 views • June 14, 2019
Outspoken pastor in Tennessee exposes the fact that the Walt Disney Company bullies the State of Georgia for passing a pro-life bill into law. Social media may not want this video out for long, be informed.
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