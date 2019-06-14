NAL #30: Talking 2020 & Jewish Influence w/Patrick Little (2020 GOP Presidential candidate)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Streamed live on Feb 15, 2019
Patrick Little was a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate from California. He will be challenging incumbent President Donald Trump in the 2020 primary.
Visit his website: www.littlerevolution.us
Follow him on Twitter: @citizens_to