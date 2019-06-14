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Iran Attack on Japanese Ship "doesn't make sense"
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28 views • June 14, 2019
RT News is on top of this. At the same time a Japanese dignitary is in Iran having high level talks...this supposed "attack" on a Japanese ship in the Gulf makes no sense. But the U.S. puts Pompeo in front of the cameras to immediately tell the world it was Iran to blame. This is similar to blaming Asad for "using chemical weapons on his own people".....then the U.S. not letting an independent expert team investigate the area for evidence. This whole thing stinks to high heaven.
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