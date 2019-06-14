Trafficking In Souls, Annihilating Nature & Off-World Preparations

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That's it, folks. That's all we can do for you this season! Believe it or not, this surprises me as much as it does you! With all that we have going on in the world, the idea of taking a "break" seems foreign, but that's probably why it's necessary.