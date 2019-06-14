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SODOMIZING CHILDREN'S MINDS
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11 views • June 14, 2019
This is an article from INFO/WARS about the Drag Queen stoy time for June 15th @ Leander Pulic Library in Austin Tx. High time for the Christian men to rise up to make it known we will not be quite and let a generation of children be murdered and sodomized.
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