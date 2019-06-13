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FREE RANGE: Where we Graze on Hidden Truth with Author Scott Lemriel and your Host Gail of Gaia
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3 views • June 13, 2019
Being Conscious of the Atma is the topic explored and Crossing Borders Between Dimensions
To provide radio show listeners with a grounded experience of something constructively positive, we go to this parallel dimension Earth to gain much about recovering deliberately hidden or subconsciously suppressed truth.
R. Scott Lemriel: www.ParallelTime.com, www.TotalSpectrumPublishing.com, www.TotalSpectrumProductions.com, and www.TotalSpectrumMedia.com
paypal.me/FreeRangeGailofGaia for donations
To provide radio show listeners with a grounded experience of something constructively positive, we go to this parallel dimension Earth to gain much about recovering deliberately hidden or subconsciously suppressed truth.
R. Scott Lemriel: www.ParallelTime.com, www.TotalSpectrumPublishing.com, www.TotalSpectrumProductions.com, and www.TotalSpectrumMedia.com
paypal.me/FreeRangeGailofGaia for donations
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