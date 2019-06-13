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Full Show - War With Iran Imminent! Is Tehran Really This Crazy, Or Is This A False Flag? - 06/13/2019
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501 views • June 13, 2019
An oil ship attacked by torpedo in the Middle East has the world wondering: Is Iran behind it? The real question is whether or not this is a false flag? Children are being bussed to drag queen story time as a part of school field trips. Trump has signaled he is filing anti-trust against the big tech monopolies. Special guest Robert Barnes joins in the 3rd hour and Matt Bracken guest hosts the 4th hour.
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