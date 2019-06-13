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The Tide Has Turned Against Big Tech Tyranny: MUST SEE
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1110 views • June 13, 2019
Public opinion about Big Tech has become more negative than ever before as American's and patriots worldwide realize Big Tech is actually pushing the corrupt agenda of the globalists. Constitutional Attorney Robert Barnes joins Alex to discuss censorship and how patriots can take a stand in this epic battle for liberty.
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