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Former Navy Seal: Iran Attempting To Goad U.S. Into Hot War
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252 views • June 13, 2019
Former Navy Seal Matt Bracken delivers expert analysis about the latest attack on the oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman. Matt joins Alex to break down why Iran is most likely behind the attack designed to ignite a global conflict.
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