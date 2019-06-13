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MSM Use Sandy Hook To Cover Up Leftist Gun Control Agenda
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106 views • June 13, 2019
MSM is using the current lawsuit by some of the families from Sandy Hook against Alex Jones to cover up the left's true gun control agenda. Constitutional Attorney Robert Barnes joins Alex to break down this attack on truth by fake news.
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