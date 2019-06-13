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Do You Cough Too?!!
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47 views • June 13, 2019
Watch it to the end. Spread the word! Pass it on As "Do you cough Too?!"
From Alien4 "I'm not scared of nightmares, because when I wake up, it's always worse!"
Bees are chocking with aluminum. So are we!
Guest: Dane Wigington / geoengineeringwatch.org
Dane, Not a flat earther. Done extensive, research, lab testing on chemtrails
"Folks, we HAVE TO do something about this before it’s too late."
Approaching Zero Hour? Rob Skiba
Mirroring from:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OU33SNLips0&t=1743s
From Alien4 "I'm not scared of nightmares, because when I wake up, it's always worse!"
Bees are chocking with aluminum. So are we!
Guest: Dane Wigington / geoengineeringwatch.org
Dane, Not a flat earther. Done extensive, research, lab testing on chemtrails
"Folks, we HAVE TO do something about this before it’s too late."
Approaching Zero Hour? Rob Skiba
Mirroring from:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OU33SNLips0&t=1743s
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