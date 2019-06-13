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Wilbur Ross: There's no reason for the committee to want those redactions
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5 views • June 13, 2019
U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross reacts to the House Oversight Committee’s vote to hold him and Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress. Ross also discusses President Trump’s immigration deal with Mexico.
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