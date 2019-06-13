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EXCLUSIVE: Iran Admits To Bombing Ships, Vows MORE Terror Attacks
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1062 views • June 13, 2019
Evidence pointing to Iran as the perpetrators behind the attack on an oil tanker is now overwhelming. Alex reveals the leaders of Iran may have openly admitted to plotting to close the Strait of Hormuz by sinking ships and other events.
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