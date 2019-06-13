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False Flag—Did Someone Dump Oil Stocks Day Before Strait of Hormuz Attack?
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30 views • June 13, 2019
Assange’s extradition order was signed today as Trump said he’d have no problem taking information from a foreign source about an opponent and there’s nothing wrong with doing that. So why is Assange being extradited? Oil stocks were down yesterday by nearly 4% just before 2 ships were attacked in the Strait of Hormuz. Oil stocks immediately jumped 4%. What would war with Iran and mean for the global economy? Gerald Celente, TrendsResearch.com, joins
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