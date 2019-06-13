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How the original Japanese Hachiko movie ended
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307 views • June 13, 2019
While popularized by the 2009 remake with Richard Gere, Hachi was a legend in Japan. Hachiko Monogatari, the true story of this faithful Akita who pined for his deceased owner and waited for him for the rest of his life, was the Japan box office champ in 1987.
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