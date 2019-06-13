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Biden: “I Can Take Your 1st Amend”—Mindset of a Tyrant
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308 views • June 13, 2019
In 1974, Biden bragged about being the youngest senator and “whether you like it or not, young lady, us cruddy politicians can take away that First Amendment of yours if we want to”. It wasn’t a gaffe but a consistent position of Biden in opposition to natural rights, God-given rights, that he later attacked in the Clarence Thomas hearings.
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