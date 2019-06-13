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False Flag - Straights Of Hormuz
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296 views • June 13, 2019
Two Oil Tankers exploded in the Gulf of Hormuz this morning - One took 3 hours to send out an SOS?? --- FALSE FLAG --- Original story said these tankers came from Iran - Suddenly they now come from Saudi Arabia????
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