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The Five Stages of Democrat Grief
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184 views • June 13, 2019
The Poli-Psych Team examines the application of the Five Stages of Grief principle to understanding Democrat / Liberal irrational thinking and behavior.
Poli-Psych Podcast is a team of people who study MBTI and the Enneagram, applying those studies to try to understand the challenges and divisions faced by our nation and the world, with the hope of bringing understanding toward healing divisions. Jesus said, "A house divided against itself cannot stand."
Seeking union via understanding,
PPP
Poli-Psych Podcast is a team of people who study MBTI and the Enneagram, applying those studies to try to understand the challenges and divisions faced by our nation and the world, with the hope of bringing understanding toward healing divisions. Jesus said, "A house divided against itself cannot stand."
Seeking union via understanding,
PPP
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