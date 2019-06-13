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EYE OPENING ITNJ TESTIMONY FROM FIONA BARNETT, International Tribunal for Natural Justice, Published on Sep 7, 2018
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70 views • June 13, 2019
Chosen for her particular bloodline, high cognitive abilities and physical prowess, Fiona was a perfect subject for MK ULTRA mind control programming, which took place in numerous universities and underground facilities both in Australia and abroad. Other nightmarish crimes perpetrated upon her throughout her childhood include ritual abuse, torture, the witness of torture and murder, being dressed as a teddy bear whilst hunted for sport at the annual camp at ‘The Bohemian Grove.’
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