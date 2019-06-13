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The EU Has Dominated Europe More Than Hitler Ever Planned To
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273 views • June 13, 2019
The Establishment frames Nationalism as the greatest evil in the world, because supposedly Nationalism includes the desire to conquer and rule over other nations. Yet this simply masks the reality that they are doing that very thing in bodies like the EU and UN.
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