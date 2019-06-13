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Trump: Open to receiving foreign information on political opponents
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259 views • June 13, 2019
Washington Examiner Editorial Director Hugo Gurdon on President Trump saying he would be open to receiving foreign information on political opponents, why Trump needs to focus his messaging on the strong economy and the House Oversight Committee voting to hold Attorney General William Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in contempt of Congress.
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trumpnewspoliticsbusinesspresident trumpeconomydonald trumpfox businessfox business networkmaria bartiromomornings with maria2020 election2020 electionstrump 2020trump economyelectionsbarr contemptbarr contempt votedagen mcdowellhouse oversighthugo gurdontrump foreign infotrump foreign informationtrump opponents
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