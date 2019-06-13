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Google And You Tube Demonic Platform
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5 views • June 13, 2019
Google and You Tube are demonic platform. Only evil are allow many of views on creator content. China came over here to train social media to take down videos creators channel that have hate , conservative and religious content that has anything to do Bible truth. Only the religious video that present deceptions of Satan are allow to stay on You Tube. although there are some good videos on You Tube to watch . It is Satanic . Satan is a liar and destroyer of life. They do not like the truth.
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