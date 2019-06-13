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When Logic and Reason Collide with Crazy and Insanity
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29 views • June 13, 2019
When Logic and Reason Collide with Crazy and Insanity
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
NWO / Gov Mind Control has destroyed America
Knowledge makes one unfit to be a slave, that is why a matrix of
lies has been built up around us, to make people believe in lies.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
NWO / Gov Mind Control has destroyed America
Knowledge makes one unfit to be a slave, that is why a matrix of
lies has been built up around us, to make people believe in lies.
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