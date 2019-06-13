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HOW TO MAKE BROCCOLI WITH GINGER AND GARLIC SAUCE
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298 views • June 13, 2019
HOW TO MAKE BROCCOLI GINGER AND GARLIC SAUCE, 2-3 CUP OF BROCCOLI, 1/4 CUP CHOPPED GREEN ONION, 1TBS MINCE GARLIC, 1 TBS GINGER, 1 TSP COOKING WINE, 1 1/2- 2 TBS OF SOY, 1 TSP LEMON JUICE, 1 TSP BROWN SUGAR, 1/2 CUP OF VEGETABLE STOCK OR WATER, 1 TBS OF CORNSTARCH MIXED WITH 2-3 OZ OF COLD WATER, 1/2 TSP OF SEASAME OIL. STEAM THE BROCCOLI FIRST THEN MAKE THE SAUCE.
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