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Baked Turmeric Chicken Recipe| Easy Chicken Recipe
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41 views • June 13, 2019
This healthy baked turmeric chicken recipe is delicious and super easy to make. Turmeric contains an active compound called Curcumin, which is both rich in antioxidants and a powerful anti-inflammatory that supports health and healing.
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