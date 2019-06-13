© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Melissa Ohden, botched abortion survivor whose grandmother ordered her death
Follow
0
Share
Report
117 views • June 13, 2019
Excerpts of Melissa Ohden, who recently testified before Congress, speaking at the EMC Frontline Pregnancy Center Dinner, White Plains, New York. June 9, 2019.
Resources:
Recent Testimony before Congress:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q70QWERHF68
https://melissaohden.com/
https://theabortionsurvivors.com/
https://emcfrontline.org/
Hollywood actress Busy Philipps is asked by Rep. Gohmert "Does Melissa Ohden have a right to life?"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hqZ2cSrvJ-Q
Resources:
Recent Testimony before Congress:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q70QWERHF68
https://melissaohden.com/
https://theabortionsurvivors.com/
https://emcfrontline.org/
Hollywood actress Busy Philipps is asked by Rep. Gohmert "Does Melissa Ohden have a right to life?"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hqZ2cSrvJ-Q
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.