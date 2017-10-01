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Dutch couple died in Dominican Republic 10-2017
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485 views • June 13, 2019
The dead of this honeymooning couple end of october 2017 was -according to 'local doctors'- the result of poisoning by 'ciguatoxin' from eating 'contaminated fish'. Strangely enough, this is not mentioned in the 7 cases of American tourists dying in very comparable circumstances.
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