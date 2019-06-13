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Music - Nothing Else Matters - by Metallica
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60 views • June 13, 2019
I never thought I'd be a Metallica fan because of their early head bagging days. But when I saw this video today, there's a reason and a resonance why this song (and this video) has nearly 60 million views on Y.T alone. The audience participation adds to the whole vibe.
"Forever trusting who we are, and nothing else matters".
"Forever trusting who we are, and nothing else matters".
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