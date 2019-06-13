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Trumps participate in Polish-American reception | FULL REMARKS
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President Trump and First Lady Melania attend a reception honoring Americans with Polish heritage to cap off a visit by Poland's President Andrzej Duda. Trump and Duda reached an agreement earlier today that would increase the presence of U.S. troops in the region. #FoxNews
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