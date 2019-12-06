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6/12/19 #JIGSUP! Flynn, Italy Spygate, Bod_ni, Nader, Bid_n Cures Cancer #BIGLIES
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82 views • June 13, 2019
You Are Free TV
Published on Jun 12, 2019
6/12/19: Today, Gen. Flynn hired S. Powell for his defense and we see Italian origins of #Russiagate being exposed. Meanwhile, Nader's Dominican Republic-Clinton-UAE pedo connections shed more light as the Epst_in probe continues...
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
Please continue to add your censorship experiences to Trump's call for reporting tech bias:
https://twitter.com/WhiteHouse/status...
https://thehill.com/hilltv/rising/448...
https://heavy.com/news/2019/06/sidney...
https://www.neonrevolt.com/2019/05/24...
https://www.neonrevolt.com/2019/05/30...
Katie G, Citizen's Investigative Report YT channel breaks down Neon Revolt's report w added info:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JMLGr...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sqdpW...
Daniele Bod_ni has ongoing influence at Columbia Business school, connection ? to the elevation of Joel D_vis in the UN children's...
http://italianacademy.columbia.edu/gu...
https://www.unicef.org/infobycountry/...
https://www.youtube.com/results?searc...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/San_Marino
https://freedomhouse.org/report/freed...
https://www.businessinsider.com/georg...
https://truepundit.com/busted-mueller...
Joe Biden will cure cancer if he is elected in 2020:
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/p...
Thanks so much for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join us on the 6pm Prayer Wave-- Freedom from tyranny worldwide!! Thank you! WE ARE FREE!
Through June 20, or until inventory sells, C60 Purple Power is offering free shipping plus 40% off their Avocado oil Carbon 60 for YAFTV Patrons and 30% off for subscribers! Codes and links below!
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https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
Subscribers of YAFTV receive 10% off of C60 Purple Power products through the end of June, 2019! use the code: fr10
Go to link to make your purchase (code will give 30% for avocado oil upon check out through 6/20):
https://www.C60PurplePower.com
Make sure to choose "free shipping" at check out!
For MONTHLY subscription CLUB prices use 10% code: fr10ppc Other ways to support the channel: PayPal: [email protected] (Pls. no personal msgs here, thx!) --Hit the friends and family tab if you can...thx! CRYPTO donations: Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8 Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79 Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
YOU ARE FREE!!
Published on Jun 12, 2019
6/12/19: Today, Gen. Flynn hired S. Powell for his defense and we see Italian origins of #Russiagate being exposed. Meanwhile, Nader's Dominican Republic-Clinton-UAE pedo connections shed more light as the Epst_in probe continues...
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
Please continue to add your censorship experiences to Trump's call for reporting tech bias:
https://twitter.com/WhiteHouse/status...
https://thehill.com/hilltv/rising/448...
https://heavy.com/news/2019/06/sidney...
https://www.neonrevolt.com/2019/05/24...
https://www.neonrevolt.com/2019/05/30...
Katie G, Citizen's Investigative Report YT channel breaks down Neon Revolt's report w added info:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JMLGr...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sqdpW...
Daniele Bod_ni has ongoing influence at Columbia Business school, connection ? to the elevation of Joel D_vis in the UN children's...
http://italianacademy.columbia.edu/gu...
https://www.unicef.org/infobycountry/...
https://www.youtube.com/results?searc...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/San_Marino
https://freedomhouse.org/report/freed...
https://www.businessinsider.com/georg...
https://truepundit.com/busted-mueller...
Joe Biden will cure cancer if he is elected in 2020:
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/p...
Thanks so much for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join us on the 6pm Prayer Wave-- Freedom from tyranny worldwide!! Thank you! WE ARE FREE!
Through June 20, or until inventory sells, C60 Purple Power is offering free shipping plus 40% off their Avocado oil Carbon 60 for YAFTV Patrons and 30% off for subscribers! Codes and links below!
Become a patron and receive codes instantly for 20% C60 Purple Power and access to the 40% off sale on the avocado C60 line of C60 Purple Power thru 6/20, with free shipping, plus entry into the ongoing YAFTV giveaway. You can take advantage of setting up a monthly subscription to C60 Purple Power with 20% discount YAFTV if you set it up prior to midnight 6/30/2019.
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
Subscribers of YAFTV receive 10% off of C60 Purple Power products through the end of June, 2019! use the code: fr10
Go to link to make your purchase (code will give 30% for avocado oil upon check out through 6/20):
https://www.C60PurplePower.com
Make sure to choose "free shipping" at check out!
For MONTHLY subscription CLUB prices use 10% code: fr10ppc Other ways to support the channel: PayPal: [email protected] (Pls. no personal msgs here, thx!) --Hit the friends and family tab if you can...thx! CRYPTO donations: Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8 Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79 Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
YOU ARE FREE!!
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