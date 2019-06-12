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Full Show - MAXIMUM ALERT! Putin Issues Dire Warning – Plus US Border Completely Collapses - 06/12/2019
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355 views • June 12, 2019
United States cities are being overwhelmed with illegal aliens, some of which are fleeing Ebola ridden countries. Is Trump really winning the battle at the border? Millie Weaver joins to talk about her experience undercover at an undisclosed PRIDE parade. Mike Adams guest hosts the 4th hour.
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