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Joe Biden Claims He Will Cure Cancer If Elected President
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466 views • June 12, 2019
Joe Biden is so desperate to sandbag the Democrat Party's chance at beating Trump in the next election, that he is promising to cure cancer in return for the nomination and eventual election.
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:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.PrisonPlanet.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
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