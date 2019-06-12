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Shock Video: Leftists Prove They Are A Cult Of Bullies
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501 views • June 12, 2019
Radical leftists attacked Infowars' Kaitlin Bennett while she and her cameramen were trying to conduct interviews at a Pete Buttigieg campaign event. Millie Weaver joins Alex via Skype to discuss her experiences with Democrat bullies and what may be in store as the 2020 election approaches.
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