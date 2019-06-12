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Breaking: Nearly 2,000 Child Sex Predators Arrested During 2 Month Long Operation Broken Heart - War Room Full Show
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45 views • June 12, 2019
Today's War Room features guests Ivan Raiklin with news on Generbal Mike Flynn, Peter D'Abrosca on his new ALexandria Ocasio-Cortez Biography and Kaitlin Bennett discusses the politicization of the U.S. Women's Soccer team. Owen Shroyer reports on Operation Broken heart which rounded up nearly 2,000 potential pedophiles.
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