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Joe Biden Cancer Lies And What You Need To Know About Real Solutions
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114 views • June 12, 2019
Joe Biden recently promised that if he is elected his administration will cure cancer. Mike Adams explains why this is yet another lie being pushed by a politician and what you can do in your own life to protect yourself from cancer causing factors.
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