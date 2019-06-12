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We Must Take A Stand Against LGBT Child Mutilations
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121 views • June 12, 2019
Natural News was banned from Facebook after correctly predicting LGBT parents would maim their own children in an attempt to "change" the child's gender. Mike Adams breaks down why he was able to make the prediction an exposes Big Tech's agenda to demoralize the population.
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