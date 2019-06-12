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Google's Analytics Prove Infowars Has No Sandy Hook Marketing
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88 views • June 12, 2019
Michael Zimmerman joins Alex Jones live in studio to show and prove how, contrary to Democrat attorneys and judges, Infowars has no alleged 'Sandy Hook marketing' and makes no money from Sandy Hook video views, which happen to be less than 1% of all views.
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