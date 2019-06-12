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Crazed Leftists Push Sexual Degeneracy & Open Borders
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343 views • June 12, 2019
Radical leftists are now pushing the LGBTQ agenda even to the point of sexualizing children. They promote open border policies in the name of social justice despite the danger of spreading disease. Alex explains how these attitudes usually occur before a society collapses.
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