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12Jun19 The Local Solution to Global Tyranny
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22 views • June 12, 2019
Phony promises and virtue signaling as Biden promises to cure cancer if elected President but he leads Trump and may win if the president doesn’t act on his wall promise. Then, is TX Gov Abbott the man who could break global tyranny by acting at the state level? And, Eric Peters, EPAutos.com, censored by YouTube for questioning federal safety mandates, tells you the one thing you must have in your car to protect yourself.
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