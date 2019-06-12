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Fake News Exploits Generational Tech Gap To Smear Alex Jones
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239 views • June 12, 2019
Many of America's governmental representatives are not familiar with how modern social media and Big Tech algorithms actually work. Alex exposes how fake news can be used to smear him and other patriots because of the generational technology gap.
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