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Former IRS Investigators telling you there is no law requiring ordinary Amrican people that they have to pay income tax
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72 views • June 12, 2019
Within the IRS internal laws , only Federal persons who have ties and federally connected activities are required to pay the internal income tax buy their own definitions!
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