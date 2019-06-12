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Hong Kong: Liberty Still in Hearts of the People
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132 views • June 12, 2019
It’s not clear that Americans value or want liberty anymore. But the people of Hong Kong are used to living in a free society and they’re not going quietly into communist control. More riots
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