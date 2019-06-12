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Pro-Choice? Dems Sue to Force Docs & Nurses to Do Abortions
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182 views • June 12, 2019
As Biden & other Democrat candidates sign on to compelling taxpayers to fund abortions against their consciences, the left has just sued to stop President Trump protecting the choice of doctors and nurses who choose NOT to perform abortions. Only ONE choice is allowed by the left.
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