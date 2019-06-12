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When Tech Giants Give You Tyranny, Make Lemonade Laws Locally
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201 views • June 12, 2019
A law just signed by TX Gov Abbott, protects children’s lemonade stands from police, bureaucrats and homeowners associations. This law and the other law he just signed protected free speech on college campuses, are what we need to stop internet tyranny that’s aided and abetted by Washington, DC
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