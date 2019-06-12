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The 1 Thing You MUST Have in Your Car to Protect Yourself
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15 views • June 12, 2019
Eric Peters, EPAutos.com, joins as his video talking about the merits/demerits of safety equipment has been deemed too dangerous by YouTube. Then, Eric tells you the ONE thing you MUST have in your car to protect yourself. And, the days of Smokey & the Bandit may be long gone & too “dangerous, hateful” for Hollywood to contemplate, but someone just pulled it off with a high speed pursuit of a Hellcat.
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