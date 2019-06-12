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“International” Org Forces Private Border Wall Open
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20 views • June 12, 2019
The crowdfunded border wall built by “We Build The Wall” international has been forced open by an “international agency” — the International Boundary & Water Commission. David Knight points out the problem with that. It’s the same problem with NAFTA and USMCA — sovereignty.
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