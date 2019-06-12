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WHAT 5G BREXIT REALLY MEANS by The Bernician [aka Michael O’Bernicia].
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320 views • June 12, 2019
Independent article on racial origins of violent crime in Britain: https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/ethnic-minorities-crime-victims-perpetrators-uk-race-report-a7993521.html AGENDA 21: https://sustainabledevelopment.un.org/outcomedocuments/agenda21 AGENDA 30:
https://www.thenewamerican.com/tech/environment/item/22267-un-agenda-2030-a-recipe-for-global-socialism
http://freedom-articles.toolsforfreedom.com/5g-danger-13-reasons-health-disaster/
https://www.thenewamerican.com/tech/environment/item/22267-un-agenda-2030-a-recipe-for-global-socialism
http://freedom-articles.toolsforfreedom.com/5g-danger-13-reasons-health-disaster/
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