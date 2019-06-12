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The Elites Want A Violent Backlash Against Mass Migration
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545 views • June 12, 2019
Mass migration is a serious threat to the security and future of our nations, but while the threat may be organic, the elites intentionally resist any solution to foster discord and violence.
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