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No, the Military Doesn't Use AR-15s
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45 views • June 12, 2019
"I think what Beto is talking about are not the actual firearms that are used by our military. He's talking about semi-automatic long guns—you know, firearms that have been available to the civilian market since 1964." —Cam Edwards
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