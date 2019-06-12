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The Disarmament Left Is Ignoring One Important Part of Gun Control
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31 views • June 12, 2019
"Look, you've got these gun-control candidates happy to talk about gun licensing, gun bans—any sort of gun-control law imaginable. The one thing they don't want to talk about is how they would enforce these laws." —Cam Edwards
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